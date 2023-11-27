Lyft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 90,757 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average volume of 42,355 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,289,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991,471. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

