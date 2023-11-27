M28 Capital Management LP Has $2.86 Million Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

M28 Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,500 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises approximately 3.8% of M28 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.75. 370,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,491. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

