Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.62

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Man Wah Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

