Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $224.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,884,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day moving average is $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.