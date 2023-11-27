Mark C. Thurmond Sells 827 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tenable Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of TENB stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
