Mark C. Thurmond Sells 827 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TENB stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays reduced their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

