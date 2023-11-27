MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 4.2%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.16. 30,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 123,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,192.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,963,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,192.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,963,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,144 shares of company stock worth $227,641. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

