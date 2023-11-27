Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.01

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 632022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.