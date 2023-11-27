Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

