Maureen T. F. Reitman Sells 2,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Exponent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,459. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Exponent by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Exponent by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

