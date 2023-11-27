Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (MRTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 17.00 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Maxus Realty Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00.

Maxus Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Maxus Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $325.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc (the Trust), is structured as what is commonly referred to as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT, structure. To effect the UPREIT restructuring, the Trust formed Maxus Operating Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership ("MOLP"), to which the Trust contributed all of its assets, in exchange for a 99.999% partnership interest in MOLP and the assumption by MOLP of all of the Trust's liabilities.

