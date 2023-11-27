Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (MRTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 17.00 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Maxus Realty Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00.
Maxus Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
Maxus Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $325.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84.
About Maxus Realty Trust
