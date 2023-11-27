MBL Wealth LLC Has $29.84 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.73% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.82. 792,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

