MBL Wealth LLC Has $34.97 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average of $254.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.