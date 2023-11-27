McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 238,947 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.45. 273,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,350. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

