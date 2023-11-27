McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.75

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 24358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

McCoy Global Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.64.

McCoy Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

