Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.94. 1,381,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,455. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

