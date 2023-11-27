Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after buying an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,514. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

