Meritage Group LP Acquires New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 543,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,955. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

