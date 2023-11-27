Meritage Group LP Acquires New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,256,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,046,000. TransUnion comprises about 7.1% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 563.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,178. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

