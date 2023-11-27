Meritage Group LP Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 638,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,387,000. Analog Devices accounts for 3.5% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.13% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $184.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,618. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

