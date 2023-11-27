Meritage Group LP Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 15.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.