Meritage Group LP Acquires Shares of 1,734,457 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,734,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,590,000. Progressive accounts for 6.4% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned 0.30% of Progressive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.62. The company had a trading volume of 684,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

