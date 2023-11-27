Meritage Group LP Boosts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Meritage Group LP increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. nCino comprises about 1.4% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $51,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $30.47. 160,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Get Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.