Meritage Group LP Buys 222 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.37. 996,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

