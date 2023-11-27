Meritage Group LP Has $207,000 Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Meritage Group LP lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDAY

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. 364,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,241.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.