Meritage Group LP Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Meritage Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.46. 307,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Raymond James began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.