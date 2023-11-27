Meritage Group LP Has $254,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meritage Group LP decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.3 %

FTNT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. 2,368,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,576,281. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.