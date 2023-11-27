Meritage Group LP Has $255,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meritage Group LP cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 10.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,501,000 after acquiring an additional 88,664 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.77. The stock had a trading volume of 360,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

