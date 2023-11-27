Meritage Group LP Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 753 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

BIO traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.35. 35,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,150. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

