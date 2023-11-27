Meritage Group LP Sells 148 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meritage Group LP reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TYL traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $413.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,264. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

