Meritage Group LP Sells 342 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 58,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XYL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.22. 311,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

