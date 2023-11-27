Meritage Group LP Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

