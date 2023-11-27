Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.