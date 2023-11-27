Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 302,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 331,259 shares.The stock last traded at $22.63 and had previously closed at $24.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

