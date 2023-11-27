Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.