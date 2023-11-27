MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

MET traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

