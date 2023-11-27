Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on December 7th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
