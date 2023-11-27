Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
