Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBH
Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance
Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Michelmersh Brick
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.