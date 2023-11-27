Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBH

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend

MBH stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.71. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.