Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 267,605 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Micron Technology worth $144,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

MU stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,109,633. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

