MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $520.24

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $520.24, but opened at $505.75. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $510.50, with a volume of 170,801 shares changing hands.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.83 and its 200 day moving average is $366.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $6,153,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

