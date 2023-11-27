MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

