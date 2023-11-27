Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 982,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 7.47% of Mobiv Acquisition worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Mobiv Acquisition Price Performance

MOBV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 11,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Russia, and Iran. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

