Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.17. 465,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

