Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $71.88. 754,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.