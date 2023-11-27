Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) is City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for about 6.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $84,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

CAF traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.06. 8,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,788. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

