Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 4.1%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 3,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 645,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Morphic Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $1,872,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Morphic by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

