MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $525.35. 193,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,075. MSCI has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.59. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 23,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 58,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $13,158,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.