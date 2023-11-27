Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of TSE MTL traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.23. 19,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.4195953 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
