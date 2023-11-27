Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 610,630 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Murphy Oil worth $222,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after buying an additional 173,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

MUR traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 236,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,402. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

