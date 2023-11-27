MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 103,991 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,991 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG accounts for about 1.7% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Golar LNG worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Golar LNG by 25,300.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.59. 289,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,235. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

